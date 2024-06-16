Législatives : à La Réunion, 60 candidats veulent s'asseoir à l'Assemblée nationale

Les 30 juin et 1er juillet 2024, les Réunionnais.es se rendront aux urnes pour élire les sept députés qui les représenteront à l'Assemblée Nationale. Ce dimanche 16 juin 2024 sonnait le dernier jour pour les candidats aux législatives pour déposer leur candidatures. À 18 heures - heure de fin des dépôt - ils étaient 60 à La Réunion à vouloir briguer un siège de député pour leur circonscription.
- Circonscription N° 1
Cantons de : Saint-Denis I, Saint-Denis II, Saint-Denis III, Saint-Denis IV, Saint-Denis V, Saint-Denis VI, Saint-Denis VIII
Philippe Naillet - député sortant (PS)
Gaëlle Lebon (Rassemblement Réunion)
Jean-Jacques Morel (RN)
Gino Ballom
Nadine Mitra
René-Paul Victoria
Krisna Sawoo
Paul Técher
Ludovic Sautron (Liste éco citoyenne)
- Circonscription N° 2
Cantons de : Le Port I Nord, Le Port II Sud, La Possession, Saint-Paul I, Saint-Paul II, Saint-Paul III
Karine Lebon - députée sortante (DVG)
Christelle Bègue – RN
Fabienne Faldon
Alix Mera
Nelly Actif
Erick Fontaine - SE
Claude Moutouallaguin
Jean-Yves Morel
- Circonscription N° 3
Cantons de : Saint-Louis III-Cilaos, Entre-Deux, Saint-Louis II, Le Tampon I, Le Tampon II, Le Tampon III, Le Tampon IV
Nathalie Bassire - députée sortante (LIOT)
Joseph Rivière – RN
Didier Hoarau
Alexis Chaussalet
Jean-Eric Theine
Monique Bénard
Nicolas Legentil
Antoine Fontaine
Jean-Jacques Vlody
- Circonscription N° 4
Cantons de : Petite-Ile, Saint-Joseph I, Saint-Joseph II, Saint-Pierre I, Saint-Pierre II, Saint-Pierre III, Saint-Pierre IV
Emeline K/Bidi - députée sortante (DVG)
Martine Dijoux
Serge Latchoumanin
David Lorion
Imrhane Moullan
Jonathan Rivière - RN
- Circonscription N° 5
Cantons de : Bras-Panon, La Plaine-des-Palmistes, Saint-André II, Saint-André III, Saint-Benoît I, Saint-Benoît II, Saint-Philippe, Sainte-Rose, Salazie
Jean-Hugues Ratenon - député sortant (LFI)
Anne Chane-Kaye-Bone – plateforme de gauche
Joan Doro – RN
Léopoldine Settama - SE
Jean-Dominique Ramassamy
Jean-Yves Payet
Dominique Sautron
Alexandrine Duchemane Araye
Jérémy Laup
Jean-Paul Limbé
- Circonscription N° 6
Cantons de : Saint-André I, Saint-Denis VII, Saint-Denis IX, Sainte-Marie, Sainte-Suzanne
Frédéric Maillot - député sortant (GDR)
Alexandre Laï-Kane-Cheong – plateforme de gauche
Valérie Legros – RN
Johny Adekalom - SE
Nadia Ramassamy
Mario Lechat
Marie-Christine Pounia
Didier Lombart
- Circonscription N° 7
Cantons de : Les Avirons, L'Etang-Salé, Saint-Leu I, Saint-Leu II, Saint-Louis I, Saint-Paul IV, Saint-Paul V, Les Trois-Bassins
Perceval Gaillard - député sortant (LFI)
Jean-Luc Poudroux – RN
Thierry Robert
Karim Juhoor
Isaline Tronc
Jean-Luc Payet
Sandrine Moukine
Nathalie De Boisvilliers
Richelain Catherine
Cyrille Hamilcaro
