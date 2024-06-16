Mais il n'y a que sept postes

Législatives : à La Réunion, 60 candidats veulent s'asseoir à l'Assemblée nationale

  • Publié le 16 juin 2024 à 21:08
  • Actualisé le 16 juin 2024 à 21:24

Les 30 juin et 1er juillet 2024, les Réunionnais.es se rendront aux urnes pour élire les sept députés qui les représenteront à l'Assemblée Nationale. Ce dimanche 16 juin 2024 sonnait le dernier jour pour les candidats aux législatives pour déposer leur candidatures. À 18 heures - heure de fin des dépôt - ils étaient 60 à La Réunion à vouloir briguer un siège de député pour leur circonscription.

- Circonscription N° 1

Cantons de : Saint-Denis I, Saint-Denis II, Saint-Denis III, Saint-Denis IV, Saint-Denis V, Saint-Denis VI, Saint-Denis VIII

Philippe Naillet - député sortant (PS)

Gaëlle Lebon (Rassemblement Réunion)

Jean-Jacques Morel (RN)

Gino Ballom

Nadine Mitra

René-Paul Victoria

Krisna Sawoo

Paul Técher

Ludovic Sautron (Liste éco citoyenne)

- Circonscription N° 2

Cantons de : Le Port I Nord, Le Port II Sud, La Possession, Saint-Paul I, Saint-Paul II, Saint-Paul III

Karine Lebon - députée sortante (DVG)

Christelle Bègue – RN

Fabienne Faldon

Alix Mera

Nelly Actif

Erick Fontaine - SE

Claude Moutouallaguin

Jean-Yves Morel

- Circonscription N° 3

Cantons de : Saint-Louis III-Cilaos, Entre-Deux, Saint-Louis II, Le Tampon I, Le Tampon II, Le Tampon III, Le Tampon IV

Nathalie Bassire - députée sortante (LIOT)

Joseph Rivière – RN

Didier Hoarau

Alexis Chaussalet

Jean-Eric Theine

Monique Bénard

Nicolas Legentil

Antoine Fontaine

Jean-Jacques Vlody

- Circonscription N° 4

Cantons de : Petite-Ile, Saint-Joseph I, Saint-Joseph II, Saint-Pierre I, Saint-Pierre II, Saint-Pierre III, Saint-Pierre IV

Emeline K/Bidi - députée sortante (DVG)

Martine Dijoux

Serge Latchoumanin

David Lorion

Imrhane Moullan

Jonathan Rivière - RN

- Circonscription N° 5

Cantons de : Bras-Panon, La Plaine-des-Palmistes, Saint-André II, Saint-André III, Saint-Benoît I, Saint-Benoît II, Saint-Philippe, Sainte-Rose, Salazie

Jean-Hugues Ratenon - député sortant (LFI)

Anne Chane-Kaye-Bone – plateforme de gauche

Joan Doro – RN

Léopoldine Settama - SE

Jean-Dominique Ramassamy

Jean-Yves Payet

Dominique Sautron

Alexandrine Duchemane Araye

Jérémy Laup

Jean-Paul Limbé

- Circonscription N° 6

Cantons de : Saint-André I, Saint-Denis VII, Saint-Denis IX, Sainte-Marie, Sainte-Suzanne

Frédéric Maillot - député sortant (GDR)

Alexandre Laï-Kane-Cheong – plateforme de gauche

Valérie Legros – RN

Johny Adekalom - SE

Nadia Ramassamy

Mario Lechat

Marie-Christine Pounia

Didier Lombart

- Circonscription N° 7

Cantons de : Les Avirons, L'Etang-Salé, Saint-Leu I, Saint-Leu II, Saint-Louis I, Saint-Paul IV, Saint-Paul V, Les Trois-Bassins

Perceval Gaillard - député sortant (LFI)

Jean-Luc Poudroux – RN

Thierry Robert

Karim Juhoor

Isaline Tronc

Jean-Luc Payet

Sandrine Moukine

Nathalie De Boisvilliers

Richelain Catherine

Cyrille Hamilcaro

